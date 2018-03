Pro-choice activists headed to the Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon as the hashtag #StopTheSham began trending worldwide, hoping the court would strike down Texas' legislation which has already shut down the majority of abortion clinics in the state.

The pink uterus costumes some demonstrators showed up in were the unofficial mascot of Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing.

The uteruses arrived at the courthouse pretty amped up:

Woman dressed as a life-sized uterus just showed up at #SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/bKjnggQ9dC

Some even came donning the uterus mascots as hats:

A photo posted by (@) on

It was all eyes on the Supreme Court Wednesday afternoon, as the uteruses continued rallying:

A photo posted by (@) on

Others came adorning uteruses on signs reading, "Let Women Choose" and "Get The Hellerstedt Away From Me!":

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Meanwhile, #StopTheSham was trending all Wednesday afternoon across Twitter, as users spoke up about women's rights and pro-choice sentiments:

Inspiring to see women & men making their voices heard & making clear that we are not going backwards. #StopTheSham pic.twitter.com/ePI9sfYkqm

The Court must reaffirm that access to a safe and legal abortion is a woman's constitutional right. #StopTheSham pic.twitter.com/f9ye5PkQ8W

Rights don't matter if you can't access them. #WeWontGoBack #StopTheSham pic.twitter.com/mrDI8PWi2Q