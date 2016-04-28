After finding the perfect dress and spending hours on her hair and makeup, Amy, a Maryville, Tennessee, high school student, didn't even make it through the door of her senior prom. According to a now-viral Facebook post, school administrators told Amy her off-the-shoulder gown was "too revealing," which sent her to the bathroom in tears.

In the spirit of compromise, administrators offered her a trade-off, and told her she could go to her prom if she wore the vice principal's tuxedo jacket over her dress, according to the Facebook post.

"She was told by a teacher repeatedly, 'Us big girls gotta cover up,'" wrote Facebook user Tiffani Taylor in her post explaining the incident. "This young girl was SHAMED for having breasts."

According to local news station WATE 6, the piece of lace on the bodice of the dress broke off after photos were taken, causing the dress to be "more revealing" when she arrived at prom. Even so, Amy is just one of hundreds of girls who are told their bodies are "distracting" or "inappropriate."

And it only gets worse around prom season: Earlier this month, a high school in North Carolina created a video giving female students guidelines for how they should dress at their upcoming prom.

A representative from Maryville City Schools told WATE 6 that there was no such dress code for Amy and her peers. But she was singled out for it anyway, Taylor said.

"Her excitement during this memorable time of her life turned into embarrassment at the hands of adults who are supposed to be leading her," said Taylor. "SHAME on YOU, Maryville."

h/t NYMag