Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and his uterus. The Maroon 5 singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that not only is his wife Behati Prinsloo pregnant, but so is he!

"Week 20 and I'm finally popping!" he wrote in the caption for a black-and-white mirror selfie, in which he displayed his baby bump alongside his wife's baby bump. He added the hashtag #impregnanttoo, confirming that there are now a total of two pregnant people in the Levine-Prinsloo household.

Pregnant men are rare (but not unheard of, FWIW). So it makes sense that Levine would want to take attention away from his wife, a pregnant woman (boring!), and shift it to himself, a pregnant man (hilarious!).

The public seems to be in agreement that Levine's pregnancy is indeed attention-worthy — the image has amassed well over half a million likes so far.

Levine is in good company. The last known man to successfully conceive was Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1994 film Junior.

