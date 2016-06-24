Channing Tatum Just Spoke Out Against Rape Culture With One Perfect Quote

Channing Tatum believes

In a Facebook Live interview out of Cannes, France, with Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles, Tatum discussed rape culture and feminism in the context of Stanford rapist Brock Turner's short sentence of six months.

The 22 Jump Street star said Turner's sentence didn't make "any sense" to him. Then, he perfectly and simply explained how the light sentencing just continues to perpetuate rape culture:

"I really think it's a horrible, horrible idea to let someone off because of possibly what they're gonna be capable of doing. Because if you start doing that where do you end? Where does that stop? Where does that line actually quit? I don't think it's right. I think he should've been punished, personally."

channing tatum the true feminist hero of our time

Tatum believes sex education is key to ending rape culture.

"I think we need to use education and we have to be comfortable talking about [sex]," Tatum said when discussing ways to combat rape culture. "Look I'm uncomfortable talking about it and I'm saying we should be comfortable talking about it."

But Tatum nails it again when he questions how we can teach the importance of consent to young people, especially young men, in a way that highlights education as the most effective method in combatting rape culture:

"How do we actually come up with a plan to be able to communicate about sex and what do we need from each other and what are the lines and how do you even know where the lines are if you're not strong enough to say 'OK, I'm not comfortable with this anymore.'"

Watch out, Ryan Gosling and Matt McGorry — Tatum might claim the male feminist throne.