When reports surfaced that Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were romantically involved, the internet became aglow with hope that it was indeed real and not just another celebrity dating rumor.

Well, excited Jewish women of Twitter: The confirmation you've been waiting for has arrived! Slate and Evans made it totes official on Saturday by walking the red carpet together for Slate's new movie The Secret Life of Pets. Slate also gave Entertainment Tonight a quote about the relationship:

I haven't really had a large premiere before, so it's nice to have someone who knows how it goes. [Chris Evans and I] didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about half an hour away from each other (in Massachusetts). ... It's kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend.

Chris Evans & Jenny Slate at the premiere of 'The Secret Life Of Pets' in New York City, New York via @CEvansFrancepic.twitter.com/pc8g874K0Y

Naturally, people on social media are thrilled about this union. The fact that a conventionally sexy American heartthrob stud like Evans has entered into a relationship with a funny, smart and successful lady makes people happy!

"He seems a ton less boring now," one Twitter user wrote.

A hot guy who's interested in both beauty and brains? Rare!

Not like my opinion matters to them but: I APPROVE! Jenny Slate x Chris Evans!!!pic.twitter.com/v6GLSkSO5j

If you have a problem w Jenny Slate and Chris Evans dating then you come straight to me and I'll handle you.

Jenny slate: beautiful, an angel, makes me gayer, hilarious, cutest laugh, amazing, comedian of the ages, goddess Chris: Evans

im as happy about jenny slate/chris evans its like i am chris evans dating jenny slate

Thank god we have Chris Evans and Jenny Slate to get us through this weird T-Swift/Tom Hiddleston phase.pic.twitter.com/Sb5gk3f9F5