When you're a woman, even the boring daily grind of commuting to work can morph itself into a veritable obstacle course of unsolicited sexual attention.

In honor of a grim, newly-released statistic from New York City police that claims that sexual assaults on the subway have risen 50% in the past year, the Huffington Post devised a hashtag — #CommutingWhileFemale — that serves as a call-to-arms to encourage women to tell their stories.

Disappointingly (and perhaps predictably), those stories rolled in by the dozens, proving that sexual harassment is as prevalent an issue on systems of mass transit as it is in any other sphere where women dare to exist.

Below are some of the horrifying Tweets from women who have experienced harassment while commuting:

When you feel like you have to wear baggy pants, a hoodie and no makeup so you can travel without being harrassed #commutingwhilefemale

@HuffPostWomen Walking through the metro parking lot, man following me in his car while jerking off. Had to run away. #commutingwhilefemale

Man stops on his way to get off the subway, stares at me, says "WOW," + stays on the train staring for 2 extra stops. #commutingwhilefemale

Man tried repeatedly to get my attention so I got off the train. He took my picture while I was waiting for the door #commutingwhilefemale

Thought I had nothing to contribute to #commutingwhilefemale but then realized I've normalized the creepiest of male gazes.

Happens a lot on the L. Especially on weekends and when drunk cubs fans leave Wrigley. #commutingwhilefemale

commutingwhilefemale On a bus home at 16. I felt something on my waist. A woman later told me a man was sitting behind girls touching them

When there are 5 empty rows on the bus and a guy decides to sit down next to you. #commutingwhilefemale

No creepy dude, I'm not giving you the hi sign, I'm just watching to see if the train's coming. #commutingwhilefemale

Though some women choose to make light of the daily abuses they face, widespread harassment on public transportation is no laughing matter.

According to a 2015 study conducted by Cornell University and Hollaback!, 84% of the international respondents experienced street harassment for the first time before the age of 17 — and 82% reported having decided to take alternate routes to and from their destinations to avoid unwanted advances.