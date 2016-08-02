Pokémon-Inspired Makeup Is Here Because Catching Them All Simply Wasn't Enough

Run out of Pokéballs and are simply too lazy to walk to the nearest Pokéstop to get some more? No need to fret — you can just paint the Pokémon straight onto your face. Same thing, right?
A number of bored and/or creative folks on Instagram have taken the whole Pokémon Go craze to a new level of fandom and created full-on Poké-spired makeup looks.
There are some spot-on re-creations of fan-favorite characters such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Pikachu.
Then there are more wearable looks using Pokémon color palettes.
While others gotta paint 'em all and are dedicating makeup looks specifically to Pokéballs.
There's also this look that you will never be able to unsee.
This isn't the first time the beauty industry and Pokémon Go have collided. In July, Refinery29 wrote about a care package that is "specifically designed for Pokémon Go enthusiasts," as the brand making the package wrote on its website.
What's next? A Pikachu-inspired eyeshadow palette? Or a MAC collaboration? Better yet, maybe Kylie Jenner's next Lip Kit shade will be orange and called Charmander.
