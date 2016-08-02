Pokémon-Inspired Makeup Is Here Because Catching Them All Simply Wasn't Enough
Instagram

Pokémon-Inspired Makeup Is Here Because Catching Them All Simply Wasn't Enough

By Hayley Wilbur
 | 

Run out of Pokéballs and are simply too lazy to walk to the nearest Pokéstop to get some more? No need to fret — you can just paint the Pokémon straight onto your face. Same thing, right? 

A number of bored and/or creative folks on Instagram have taken the whole Pokémon Go craze to a new level of fandom and created full-on Poké-spired makeup looks. 

There are some spot-on re-creations of fan-favorite characters such as Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Pikachu.

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Then there are more wearable looks using Pokémon color palettes.

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

While others gotta paint 'em all and are dedicating makeup looks specifically to Pokéballs. 

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

There's also this look that you will never be able to unsee. 

A photo posted by (@) on

This isn't the first time the beauty industry and Pokémon Go have collided. In July, Refinery29 wrote about a care package that is "specifically designed for Pokémon Go enthusiasts," as the brand making the package wrote on its website.

What's next? A Pikachu-inspired eyeshadow palette? Or a MAC collaboration? Better yet, maybe Kylie Jenner's next Lip Kit shade will be orange and called Charmander.

Read more:
• Pokémon Lingerie Is Here for Anyone Who Wants Miniature Pikachus on Their Privates
• This Brilliant Poem Will Redefine How You See Makeup
• This Beauty Vlogger Is Challenging Her Peers to Only Use Black-Owned Makeup Brands

Share:
Hayley Wilbur
By Hayley Wilbur
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage