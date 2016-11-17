Director of National Intelligence James Clapper submits resignation after Donald Trump win

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, the principal adviser to the president on national security issues, submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday night, leaving President-elect Donald Trump to find a replacement to lead the U.S. intelligence community.

"[I] submitted my letter of resignation last night, which felt pretty good," Clapper told the House Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday.

Clapper was widely expected to step down at the end of President Barack Obama's tenure.

But his announcement came the day after news broke that retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, a top Trump surrogate, is in the running to be the new national security adviser.

Flynn, who had served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Obama, was forced out of his role for his "chaotic" leadership style, the Washington Post reported in 2014.

Clapper reportedly played a role in forcing Flynn from the job.

Clapper has held the role of DNI since 2010, and now at the age of 75 says he's ready for retirement, according to NBC News.

His role is an important one. He oversees the entire U.S. intelligence community, which seeks to protect Americans from foreign and domestic threats.

Clapper's resignation now gives the Trump transition team yet another role it must fill in the daunting transition process.