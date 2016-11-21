The kids in your life want toys. Black Friday is a logical time to start your holiday shopping.

While, overall, Black Friday deals might actually be a bust, you can save a lot of money on certain items if you're in the right place at the right time.

We've scoured Black Friday 2016 toy deals: Here are 5 picks for bargains that will make your kid — and wallet — happy.

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar

Savings: 40% off

Store: Toys R Us

Details: In store only on Thursday evening 5 p.m to Midnight

This learn-to-code toy for pre-schoolers allows kids to create a caterpillar — with each part of its body building a sequence of actions for the toy to do.

Toys R Us is offering the Code-a-Pillar as a in-store only doorbuster for $29.99, or 40% off of the $50 retail price found elsewhere. The toy got great reviews when it appeared at the Consumer Electronics Show last year.

Imaginext Ultra Ice Dino

Savings: $29

Store: Walmart

Details: Beginning Thursday 6 p.m., prices valid Friday, while supplies last.

Walmart is offering the Imaginext Ultra Ice Dino by Fisher-Price for $50. It usually retails for between $79 and $100 — a $29 savings. The dino stomps and rises, opens and shuts its mouth and shoots arrows and snowballs, with sound effects and red eyes that light up.

Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse

Savings: $61

Store: Walmart

Details: Beginning Thursday 6 p.m., prices valid Friday, while supplies last.

Walmart is offering the Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse, which retails for $150, for $88, or a $61 discount. The 60-inch-tall, five room doll house is made of wood and comes with 11 pieces of furniture including a glass slipper and a hanging chandelier.

Darth Vader Battle Buddy

Savings: 50%

Store: Target

Details: Beginning Thursday 6 p.m.

A 48-inch-tall Darth Vader Battle Buddy is on sale at Target for $50, or half off. Usually retailing for $100, the action figure has a motion detection feature that makes different noises — depending on whether you have set him to "friend" or "foe."

Swagtron Hoverboard

Savings: $100 off

Store: Toys R Us

Details: In store only on Thursday evening 5 p.m. to midnight

Toys R Us's doorbuster in-store-only deal for a $199 Swagtron Hoverboard is sure to get some attention, if you're looking for gifts for someone 8 years or older. Retailing for $300, this motorized 2-wheel self-balancing scooter has a top speed of 7 mph and a 7-mile range.