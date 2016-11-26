The Secret Service might rent a 24/7 command post in Trump Tower

The Secret Service may be setting up a command post in President-elect Donald Trump's Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City at a cost of millions, following reports he plans to live in the building at least part of the week during his presidency.

According to CNN, one law enforcement official with knowledge of the situation said the agency may rent an entire floor of Trump Tower, where the average floor space runs between 13,500 and 15,500 square feet and costs $1.5 million a year, in order to run a 24/7 command post.

The security operation would necessitate at least 100 Secret Service staff, although its scale may ultimately be determined by how often Trump chooses to stay at the residence.

The arrangement is "unprecedented," according to CNN, because the Secret Service would have to rent the space from Trump's company, thus directly benefiting him financially.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images NYPD officers patrol the Trump Tower lobby recently.

In addition to the Secret Service presence, CNN also reported the New York City Police Department is expected to provide additional manpower in the form of up to 300 officers that could cost as much as $1 million a day.

The Washington Post recently reported Trump Tower would require significant renovations to improve security and install secure presidential facilities, and staff and residents in and near the building will be continually inconvenienced by security screenings and surveillance. (Already, businesses in the vicinity of the tower have reported lower foot traffic, according to Reuters.) Any time Trump chooses to visit the building, flights in local air space will be delayed and traffic within the city will be heavily impacted, although New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has no plans to close roads surrounding the building on a permanent basis.