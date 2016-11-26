2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign will be participating in a recount of votes in the state of Wisconsin after Green Party nominee Jill Stein raised millions of dollars to demand one, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

Stein has raised $5.8 million of a $7 million target to demand recounts of the Nov. 8 federal elections in Wisconsin as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania, two other states where Republican nominee Donald Trump won by thin margins.

The recount would have to determine that Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were inaccurately counted as Trump victories and that the state of Michigan, which remains too close to call, was a Clinton win for the outcome of the election to change.

Clinton has not publicly contested the election results, although her campaign has met with experts who claim to have evidence of suspicious patterns in Wisconsin counties using electronic voting machines. Those allegations and the narrow margins, however, motivated Stein to launch a crowdfunding campaign to demand recounts.

The campaign's participation has already drawn criticism from senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who mocked Clinton on Twitter for not being able to "accept the election results," as well as Trump himself, who issued a statement calling the recount a Green Party "scam."

Look who "can't accept the election results" Hillary Clinton Supporters Call for Vote Recount in Battleground States https://t.co/D4t6HbPUXG

"This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing," Trump added.

The Clinton campaign will be participating with an eye toward "outside interference," campaign lawyer Marc Elias wrote in a probable reference to suspected Russian attempts to boost Trump's campaign in a post on Medium.

"Over the last few days, officials in the Clinton campaign have received hundreds of messages, emails, and calls urging us to do something, anything, to investigate claims that the election results were hacked and altered in a way to disadvantage Secretary Clinton," Elias wrote. "The concerns have arisen, in particular, with respect to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — three states that together proved decisive in this presidential election and where the combined margin of victory for Donald Trump was merely 107,000 votes."

Despite performing extensive reviews, the campaign had "not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology [and] we had not planned to exercise this option ourselves," Elias added.

Nov. 26, 2017 at 6:33 p.m. Eastern: This article has been updated.