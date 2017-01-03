Donald Trump on GOP ethics move: This isn’t first priority

President-elect Donald Trump isn't necessarily against gutting the "unfair" independent ethics watchdog in Congress. But he is against his party choosing to effectively dismantle the independent ethics watchdog as the first move the body will make when new members are sworn in Tuesday.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the independent ethics watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!"

Trump was swept into the White House in part thanks to his pledge to "drain the swamp" of corrupt politicians in Washington, D.C.

Even Republicans are bashing their own party for their surprise and secret move Monday night to neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics — which is tasked with investigating members of Congress accused of breaking ethics rules.

"Hey guys, here's a great idea: what if we gut the OCE on a federal holiday when people are watching the Rose Bowl?" David Kochel, a GOP strategist and former top aide on Jeb Bush's presidential bid, sarcastically tweeted Tuesday.