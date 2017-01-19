Trump picks Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary, rounding out a Latino-free Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday night, rounding out his cabinet nominations just as he's set to be sworn in.

With his selection of Perdue, Trump has ensured that there will be no Latino members of his cabinet — the first time since before President Ronald Reagan's second term.

Trump was considering Latino individuals for the agriculture role, including former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado.

However he went with Perdue instead, a Democrat-turned-Republican who made national headlines in 2007 when he prayed for rain during a drought in his state.

Perdue is Trump's final pick of the 15 top cabinet positions that require Senate approval.

The Senate has been holding confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees, and could vote to approve them as early as Friday.