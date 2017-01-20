What time does the Trump inauguration start and end? Here's the full schedule.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, but you should expect more than just a ceremony signaling a peaceful transition of power. Inaugural balls, a private luncheon and a parade are part of the day.

Here's the full schedule for today's Inauguration:

Swearing-in: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pool/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a luncheon before Inauguration Day.

Opening remarks start at 11:30 a.m. with six religious leaders offering prayers and readings. Officials and other dignitaries, including Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton, will gather on the Capitol's West Front. Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. at noon. Immediately after, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images The Capitol Building set for Trump's inauguration

The parade: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

After the inaugural ceremony, Congress will host a luncheon in the Capitol. Then, Trump and Pence will lead the inaugural parade after having reviewed the American armed forces. During the parade, which runs from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, Trump and Pence will be joined by thousands of personnel from each branch of the U.S. military.

Inaugural balls: 7 p.m.

According to The New York Times, there will be two official inaugural balls on separate floors of the Washington Convention Center, as well as the Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum. Trump is expected to appear at all three balls to make remarks and take the dance floor. Pence will also join all three inaugural balls, Time reports.