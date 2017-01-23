Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump from attacks on social media

Chelsea Clinton in a Facebook post on Sunday defended first son Barron Trump, who came under attack on social media during President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid," Clinton, a former first daughter, wrote.

Barron Trump — the 10-year-old son Trump has with third wife Melania Trump — came under attack when Katie Rich, who on Twitter identifies herself as a writer for Saturday Night Live, said in a new-deleted tweet, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

In a now deleted tweet, Katie Rich said that 10-year-old Barron "will be this country's first homeschool shooter" https://t.co/4GHhtDP7e4

Clinton added, however, that standing up for Barron Trump does not mean people don't have license to criticize his father, President Donald Trump.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids," she wrote.

Clinton would know a thing or two about coming under attack as a first child living in the White House.

She lived through her awkward teenage years in the White House, and was mocked for her appearance by conservative instigator and radio host Rush Limbaugh, who compared her to a dog when she was just 12 years old.