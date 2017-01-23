A list of all the things Donald Trump copied from other people during the inauguration

President Donald Trump had his first dance at his inaugural ball to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" — an homage to his unconventional approach to politics and governing.

But throughout his first weekend as president, Trump and his team were anything but unconventional, appearing to copy other people's words, songs and even culinary creations during his inaugural festivities.

First, there was his inaugural address, where he said the theme of his presidency will be putting "America first."

However, that phrase is not new.

In fact, it has dark, anti-Semitic roots going back as far as 1940, when future President Gerald Ford, future Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart and R. Douglas Stuart Jr. formed the "America First Committee" at Yale University. The committee encouraged Congress to stay out of World War II in order to appease Adolf Hitler.

Another part of Trump's inaugural address also appeared to be lifted from the villainous character Bane from the 2012 Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

In the movie, Bane gives a speech that not only has an eerily similar theme, but also has a line that appears to be directly ripped by Trump's speech.

"We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people," Bane says in the film.

Trump said something similar in his speech.

"Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another — but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," Trump said in his inaugural address.

There were other aspects of Trump's inauguration weekend that were ripped directly from others.

The baker who made the cake for Trump's inauguration admitted to copying it directly from the cake at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

And during one of Trump's inaugural balls, the Piano Guys — who rose to fame on YouTube — performed a cover of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song."

Hillary Clinton's campaign used the song as their campaign anthem, making its appearance at Trump's inauguration seem like the band was trolling Clinton.

The Piano Guys told Mic their cover of the song was not meant to be taken as a slight.

"Our performance, which combines 'Fight Song' and 'Amazing Grace' had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics," the band wrote in a statement. "It's perhaps our biggest song and always a crowd pleaser. We perform this song at the end of every one of our shows."

But Platten herself was not pleased, saying the Piano Guys did not receive permission to play the song, nor did she endorse or approve of its use at Trump's inauguration.