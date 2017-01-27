What does President Donald Trump read and watch?

It's not secret that President Donald Trump has it out for the media.

"As you know, I have a running war with the media," Trump said in a Jan. 21 speech at CIA headquarters. "They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth."

In an interview published Wednesday in the New York Times, Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, referred to the media as the "opposition party."

"The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while," Bannon said.

Nevertheless, Trump still consumes media. An article by Axios, published on Jan. 24 by Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei, revealed what the new president reads and watches.

Newspapers

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Trump visited the New York Times in November 2016.

The authors write that when Trump was living in New York City's Trump Tower, he received hard copies of the New York Times and the New York Post. They cite a friend who said Trump "skims The Wall Street Journal."

Trump reportedly didn't get the Washington Post, "although friends assume he'll add it now." Trump reportedly dismissed the New York Daily News because of the way it has treated him.

The article also depicts Trump's fixation on correcting printed pieces:

With a black Sharpie in hand, he scrawls up the Times or other printed stories. When he wants action or response, he scrawls the staffers' names on that paper and either hands the clip to them in person, or has a staffer to create a PDF of it — with handwritten commentary — and email it to them.

TV

John Moore/Getty Images Trump's inauguration appeared on the screens of New York's Times Square

"Trump flicks on the TV and watches Morning Joe often for long periods of time, sometimes interrupted with texts to the hosts or panelists," Allen and VandeHei note. Trump also watches Fox & Friends, "with a little CNN before or after," and is abreast of Sunday shows such as Meet the Press.

Shows like 60 Minutes are usually on Trump's DVR, and Trump "loves being one of Barbara Walters' '10 Most Fascinating People' of the year," according to the story.

Before he ran for office, Trump reportedly watched Billy Bush's Access Hollywood religiously. Other routines include "TiVo of the morning and evening news so he can watch the tops of all of them." The article also adds that he listens to "lots of New York talk radio."

One advisor told Axios that Trump "is an analog guy" who has never seen him on a computer or use a phone "for anything but calls." He doesn't read books and prefers to avoid lengthy reports or briefings.

Why does it matter?

According to Allen and VandeHei, Trump's media addiction will never go away. "Trump had been hooked on coverage, especially of himself, since the glory days of the New York tabloids, when he would happily leak details about his affairs and business deals," they write. "He can't quit it."

Trump seems to be obsessed with positive media coverage. According to the Washington Post, Trump's advisers tried to convince him to ignore the negative coverage of his inauguration's attendance. Instead, "he wanted a fiery public response, and he wanted it to come from his press secretary," the Post reported. As a result, press secretary Sean Spicer delivered a so-called "alternative fact," saying that Trump's inauguration crowd was the biggest ever.