Trump honors fallen Navy SEAL killed in his administration's first military operation

President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to attend the return of a fallen serviceman who was killed Sunday in a U.S. military operation earlier this week.

Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens was killed during a raid in southern Yemen conducted by U.S. Joint Special Operations Command. The operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of multiple women and children.

Among those killed in that raid was Nawar al-Awlaki, the 8-year-old daughter of American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, who was previously killed in a drone strike during the Obama administration.

Nawar al-Awlaki, an 8-year-old killed in a raid in southern Yemen.

The Trump administration had previously touted the operation as a success.