Dota 2 fans will have plenty to look over with the release of the 7.02 patch thanks to a massive change log accompanying the latest update. The update focuses on adjustments to various aspects of the game, such as shrines, terrain, hero talents and more.

See the full changelog from Dota 2 patch 7.02 and the meat of the update below.

Dota 2 Update 7.02 Change Log: General changes in the patch

Here are all the general changes coming to Dota 2:

* Shrines are now vulnerable after a T3 tower dies (same as the Shrines inside the base), rather than after all T2 towers die

* Sentry Wards now come in packs of 1 for 100 gold (instead of 2 for 200)

* Added Lycan to CM

* Satyr Trickster Purge slow from 100/80/60/40/20% over 5 seconds to 50/40/30/20/10%

* Helm of the Dominator All Stats from 6 to 4

* Helm of the Dominator creeps now give a constant 125 gold bounty

* Shadow Walk damage for Silver Edge from 225 to 200

* Tome of Knowledge additional XP per used Tome from 100 to 135

* Blademail damage return no longer spell lifesteals off of returned damage

* Dragon Lance agility from 14 to 13

* Battle Fury Radius from 280 to 300

* Battle Fury Distance from 520 to 570

* Bloodthorn cooldown from 11 to 13

* Solar Crest Armor from 10 to 12 (same for transferring to Ally/Enemy)

* Sange maim chance from 24% to 30%

* Sange and Yasha Greater Maim chance from 30% to 35%

* Heaven's Halberd maim chance from 24% to 35%

* Heaven's Halberd cooldown from 30 to 22

* Regen Rune now has the same damage dispel rules as Healing Salve

* Aegis expiration regen now has the same damage dispel rules as Healing Salve

* Observer Wards now have a Fog of War simulator to show you the area the ward will reveal (taking into account trees and terrain height)

* Towers no longer attack neutral team units

* The following abilities cause neutrals to temporarily not draw aggro: Meat Hook, Telekinesis and Toss

* Added more trees for TP cover around the dire towers

* Swapped the dire secondary jungle ancients and medium camp spots (and improved spawn boxes/stackability)

* The Dire ward spot to the left of the Ancients no longer gives vision over the rune area infront of Roshan

* Slightly adjusted the dire secondary jungle bounty rune further back

* Reduced spawnbox size for both Dire hard camps

* Shifted down the spawnbox for the ancient camp (formerly medium camp) in the Dire secondary jungle (so a high ground ward does not block the camp)

* Fixed a rare case where Dire ancients could be stuck between trees when spawning

Dota 2 Update 7.02 Change Log: Hero changes in the patch

And here are all the hero-specific changes included in this Dota 2 patch:

Abaddon:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

Alchemist:

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +80 Unstable Concoction Damage

* Level 25 Talent from -4 Acid Spray Armor to -5

Ancient Apparition:

* Level 15 Talent from +25 Health Regen to +30

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Intelligence to -1s Ice Vortex Cooldown

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to -35s

Antimage:

* Level 10 Talent from +6 Strength to +150 Health

* Level 15 Talent from +250 Health to -1s Blink Cooldown

* Level 25 Talent from -2s Blink Cooldown to -50s Mana Void Cooldown

Arc Warden:

* Level 10 Talent from +125 Health to +20 Flux DPS

* Level 15 Talent from +8 Strength to +200 Health

Axe:

* Level 20 Talent from +30 Movement Speed to +35

Bane:

* Level 20 Talent from +35 Movement Speed to +75 Enfeeble Damage Reduction

* Level 25 Talent from +120 Enfeeble Damage Reduction to +75 Movement Speed

Batrider:

* Level 15 Talent from +175 Health to +200

Beastmaster:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

* Level 15 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to -35s

* Level 20 Talent from +300 Health to +350

* Level 25 Talent from +175 Wild Axes Damage to +250

Bloodseeker

* Level 10 Talent from +5 Armor to +200 Health

* Level 15 Talent from +250 Health to +75 Blood Rite Damage

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to +14% Rupture Damage

Bounty Hunter:

* Scepter now also increases Shuriken Toss ministun duration from 0.1 to 0.75

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

* Level 20 Talent from +100 Damage to +120 Damage

* Level 20 Talent from 8% Spell Amplification to +75 Shuriken Toss Damage

* Level 25 Talent from +20% Evasion to +25%

Brewmaster:

* Fire Spirit now has phasing movement

* Level 10 Talent from +25 Attack Speed to +30

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +75 Thunder Clap Damage

* Level 20 Talent from -25s Respawn Time to -35s

* Level 25 Talent from 14 Primal Split Unit Armor to +20

Bristleback:

* Quill Spray Max damage from 450 to 550

* Viscous Nasal Goo Scepter range from 700 to 750

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +4 Max Goo Stacks

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to -35s

* Level 25 Talent from +4 Max Goo Stacks to +20 Quill Stack Damage

Broodmother:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +25%

* Level 10 Talent from +10 Agility to +60 Spawn Spiderling Damage

* Level 15 Talent from +7 Armor to +250 Health

* Level 20 Talent from +300 Health to +8 Spiders Attack Damage

Centaur:

* Level 10 Talent from +30 Damage to +35

Chaos Knight:

* Level 10 Talent from +7 Intelligence to +8

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

Chen:

* Level 10 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +25

* Level 15 Talent from +25% Spell Amplification to -10s Test of Faith Cooldown

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +250

Clinkz:

* Level 15 Talent from +12 Strength to +15

Clockwerk:

* Level 15 Talent from +40 Damage to +50

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +75 Rocket Flare Damage

Crystal Maiden:

* Level 10 Talent from +50 Damage to +60

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +250

* Level 25 Talent from +200 Crystal Nova Damage to +250

Dark Seer:

* Movement speed reduced from 300 to 295

* Ion Shell manacost from 70/90/110/130 to 100/110/120/130

* Level 15 Talent from +90 Damage to +120

* Level 20 Talent from +25 Intelligence to +75 Vacuum AoE

* Level 20 Talent from +12 Strength to +10% Cooldown Reduction

* Level 25 Talent from +12% Cooldown Reduction to +25 Strength

* Level 25 Talent from +70 Ion Shell Damage to +80

Dazzle:

* Level 15 Talent from +40 Damage to +60

Death Prophet:

* Level 10 Talent from +7 Strength to +8% Magic Resistance

* Level 15 Talent from +8% Magic Resistance to -1s Crypt Swarm Cooldown

* Level 15 Talent from +75 Cast Range to +100

Disruptor:

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to -3s Kinetic Field Cooldown

* Level 20 Talent from 15% Cooldown Reduction to +400 Health

Doom:

* Level 10 Talent from +8 Intelligence to +80 Devour Bonus Gold

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +250

* Level 15 Talent from +6 Armor to +15 Scorched Earth Damage/Heal

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

* Level 20 Talent from +65 Damage to +35 Doom DPS

Dragon Knight:

* Level 10 Talent from +6 Strength to 7

* Level 15 Talent from +25% XP Gain to +35%

* Level 25 Talent from +50 Movement Speed to +60

Drow:

* Level 25 Talent from +350 Gust Distance/Knockback to +400

Earth Spirit:

* Level 25 Talent from -35s Respawn Time to -45s

Earthshaker:

* Base HP regen from 0.25 to 0.75

* Level 20 Talent from +10% Spell Amplification to +40 Echo Damage

* Level 25 Talent from +500 Health to +600 Health

Elder Titan:

* Natural Order AoE from 325 to 350

* Level 15 Talent from +25% XP Gain to +30 Echo Stomp Damage

* Level 25 Talent from +80 Astral Spirit Hero Attack to +100

Ember Spirit:

* Root now disables Activate Fire Remnant

* Level 10 Talent from 15% Spell Amplification to 12%

Enchantress:

* Level 10 Talent from +5 All Stats to +6

* Level 10 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +25

* Level 15 Talent from +40 Damage to +50

* Level 15 Talent from +8s Nature's Attendants Duration to +10

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to +60 Untouchable Slow

* Level 25 Talent from +25 Intelligence to -50 Respawn Time

* Level 25 Talent from +10 Nature's Attendants Wisps to +12

Enigma:

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to -40s

Faceless Void:

* Level 10 Talent from +5 Strength to +7

Gyrocopter

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +200

* Level 15 Talent from +10% Magic Resistance to +12%

* Level 20 Talent from +25 Movement Speed to +35

Huskar:

* Level 10 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +5 Burning Spears DPS

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +175

Invoker:

* Level 15 Talent from +25% XP Gain to +30%

* Level 25 Talent from -15s Tornado Cooldown to -18s

Io:

* Level 25 Talent from -40s Respawn Time to -50s

Jakiro:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

* Level 15 Talent from +250 Health to +25 Dual Breath Burn Damage

Juggernaut:

* Healing Ward now has a 25 gold bounty

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +175 Health

* Level 15 Talent from +6 Armor to 7

Keeper of the Light:

* Level 10 Talent from +6 Strength to +7

* Level 25 Talent from +300 Cast Range to +400

Kunkka:

* Tidebringer Cleave Distance from 675/750/825/900 to 650/800/950/1100

* Tidebringer Cleave Radius from 450/500/550/600 to 500/550/600/650

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Mana to +40 Torrent Damage

* Level 10 Talent from +20 Damage to +25

* Level 25 Talent from +25% Magic Resistance to +35%

Legion Commander:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

Leshrac:

* Level 15 Talent from +8% Magic Resistance to +10%

* Level 20 Talent from +12 Strength to +15

Lich:

* Level 15 Talent from +100 Cast Range to +125

* Level 15 Talent from +5 All Stats to -3s Frost Blast Cooldown

* Level 25 Talent from +25 Frost Armor Structure Armor to +35

Lifestealer:

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +250

Lina:

* Level 10 Talent from +20 Damage to -25s Respawn Time

* Level 10 Talent from +250 Mana to +60 Light Strike Array Damage

* Level 15 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to +40 Damage

Lion:

* Level 10 Talent from 175 Health to -25s Respawn Time

* Level 15 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to +80 Earth Spike Damage

Lone Druid:

* Level 10 Talent from +200 Attack Range to +175

* Level 15 Talent from +65 Damage to +55

* Level 20 Talent from +7 Spirit Bear Armor to +12

* Level 20 Talent from -50s Respawn Time to -40s

Luna:

* Base attack damage reduced by 6

* Lunar Blessing Night Vision bonus from 1000 to 250/500/750/1000

* Level 10 Talent from +4 Armor to +15 Movement Speed

Lycan:

* Added to CM

* Agility gain from 1.5 to 1.0

* Howl manacost from 30 to 40

* Level 15 Talent from -20s Respawn Time to -25s

Magnus:

* Level 15 Talent from +50 Damage to +12 Strength

* Level 20 Talent from +15 Strength to +15% Empower Damage/Cleave

* Level 20 Talent from +20 Movement to +40

Medusa:

* Level 10 Talent from +10 Intelligence to +12

* Level 15 Talent from 10% Evasion to 15%

* Level 20 Talent from +15 Agility to +1 Split Shot target

* Level 20 Talent from +500 Mana to +600

Meepo:

* Base armor reduced by 2

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +25

Mirana:

* Level 20 Talent from +8 Armor to -4s Sacred Arrow cooldown

* Level 20 Talent from +40 Damage to +50 Damage

Monkey King:

* Base armor reduced by 3

* Jingu Mastery bonus damage from 80/120/160/200 to 75/100/125/150

* Jingu Mastery lifesteal from 20/30/40/50% to 15/30/45/60%

* Wukong's Command no longer continues while reincarnating

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +75 Jingu Mastery Damage

* Level 20 Talent from +15 Strength to 20% Magic Resistance

* Level 25 Talent from +25% Magic Resistance to +25 Strength

Morphling:

* Level 25 Talent from +30% Replicate Damage to +50%

Naga Siren:

* Level 15 Talent from 15% Evasion to -3s Ensnare Cooldown

Nature's Prophet:

* Level 10 Talent from +20 Damage to +30

* Level 10 Talent from +175 Health to +225 Health

* Level 20 Talent from +8 Armor to +10

Necrophos:

* Agility gain from 1.7 to 1.2

* Movement speed from 290 to 285

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

Night Stalker:

* Level 25 Talent from -6s Crippling Fear Cooldown to -8s

Nyx Assassin:

* Level 15 Talent from +10 Strength to +50 Impale Damage

* Level 15 Talent from +25 Agility to +12% Magic Resistance

* Level 20 Talent from +15% Magic Resistance to +40 Agility

Ogre Magi:

* Intelligence growth from 2.4 to 2.0

* Level 15 Talent from +40 Damage to +50

Omniknight:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

Oracle:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

Outworld Devourer:

* Level 20 Talent from +250 Health to +275 Health

Phantom Assassin:

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

Phantom Lancer:

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +75 Spirit Lance Damage

Phoenix:

* Level 15 Talent from +12 Strength to +50 Fire Spirits DPS

Puck:

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +175

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +15% Magic Resistance

* Level 20 Talent from +20% Magic Resistance to -3s Waning Rift Cooldown

* Level 20 Talent from +8% Spell Amplification to +10%

Pudge:

* Movement Speed reduced from 285 to 280

* Fixed Meat Hook sometimes landing the target behind your hero (requiring you to sometimes turn to dismember)

* Level 20 Talent from -35s Respawn Time to -40s

Pugna:

* Level 15 Talent from +10 Strength to +12

* Level 20 Talent from +10 All Stats to +0.5 Netherward Damage Per Mana

* Level 20 Talent from +100 Cast Range to +150

* Level 25 Talent from +100 Nether Blast Damage to +125

Queen of Pain:

* Level 10 Talent from +5 Strength to +6

* Level 25 Talent from +35 Intelligence to -3s Shadow Strike Cooldown

Razor:

* Level 15 Talent from +5 Armor to +130 Unstable Current Damage

* Level 20 Talent from +250 Health to +275

Riki:

* Level 15 Talent from +20% XP Gain to +30%

Rubick:

* Level 10 Talent from +50 Damage to +60

Sand King:

* Level 10 Talent from +200 Mana to +10% Magic Resistance

* Level 15 Talent from +12% Magic Resistance to +50 Sand Storm DPS

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to -30s Respawn Time

Shadow Demon:

* Disruption illusion damage taken from 200% to 300%

* Level 25 Talent from -1s Shadow Poison Cooldown to -6s Soul Catcher Cooldown

Shadow Fiend:

* Level 20 Talent from 15% Evasion to 15% Lifesteal

Shadow Shaman:

* Level 15 Talent from +20% XP Gain to 30%

Silencer:

* Level 25 Talent from +20% Curse Slow to +25%

Skywrath Mage:

* Level 15 Talent from +50 Damage to +75

* Level 15 Talent from +60 Gold/Min to +90

Slardar:

* Slithereen Crush stun duration from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 1.5/1.75/2/2.25

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +225

Slark:

* Movement speed reduced from 305 to 300

* Level 15 Talent from +10 Strength to +15

* Level 20 Talent from +250 Health to +10% Cooldown Reduction

Sniper:

* Level 10 Talent from +4 Mana Regen to +5

Spectre:

* Level 20 Talent from +12 Strength to +15

Spirit Breaker:

* Level 10 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

Storm Spirit:

* Level 15 Talent from +175 Health to +200

* Level 20 Talent from +7 Armor to +8

Sven:

* Level 25 Talent from -5s Storm Hammer Cooldown to -6s

Techies :

* Proximity Mines bounty increased from 30 to 50

* Level 15 Talent from +25% XP Gain to +30%

* Level 25 Talent from +25% Cooldown Reduction to +20%

Templar Assassin:

* Level 10 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

* Level 20 Talent from +250 Health to +275

Terrorblade:

* Level 15 Talent from +175 Health to +200

* Level 20 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +25

Tidehunter:

* Level 15 Talent from +30% XP Gain to +35%

* Level 25 Talent from -5 Gush Armor to -6

Timbersaw:

* Level 10 Talent from +10% XP Gain to +20%

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Intelligence to +20

* Level 20 Talent from +125 Cast Range to +150

Tinker:

* Level 10 Talent from +5 Armor to +6

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +225 Health

Tiny:

* Level 10 Talent from +10 Intelligence to +12

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Movement Speed to +20

Treant Protector

* Leech Seed slow from 28% to 22/24/26/28%

* Nature's Guise Bash duration from 0.7/1.2/1.7/2.2 to 0.4/1.0/1.6/2.2

* Nature's Guise movement bonus from 16/22/28/34% to 10/18/26/34%

* Level 20 Talent from +65 Damage to +90

Troll Warlord:

* Level 10 Talent from +6 Strength to +7

* Level 20 Talent from +300 Health to +350

Tusk:

* Level 10 Talent from +20% XP Gain to +35%

* Level 10 Talent from +30 Damage to +35

* Level 15 Talent from +15 Strength to +150 Snowball Damage

* Level 20 Talent from +10% Magic Resistance to +12%

* Level 25 Talent from +500 Health to +700

Underlord:

* Movement speed reduced from 305 to 290

* Atrophy Aura Damage Reduction from 10/20/30/40% to 4/16/28/40%

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +35 Movement Speed

* Level 20 Talent from +100 Cast Range to +125

* Level 20 Talent from +50 Attack Speed to +60

Undying:

* Level 15 Talent from +30% XP Gain to +35%

* Level 20 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +25

* Level 20 Talent from +10 All Stats to +50 Tombstone Zombie Damage

* Level 25 Talent from +40 Tombstone Zombie Damage to -2s Decay Cooldown

* Level 25 Talent from +12 Armor to +15

Ursa:

* Level 10 Talent from +8% Magic Resistance to +10%

Vengeful Spirit:

* Level 20 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to +35

* Level 20 Talent from +50 Damage to +65

Venomancer:

* Level 15 Talent from +175 Health to +200

Viper:

* Level 10 Talent from +125 Health to +150

Visage:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +25%

* Level 10 Talent from +60 Gold/Min to +90

* Level 20 Talent from -30s Respawn Time to -40s

* Level 20 Talent from +250 Health to +300

Warlock:

* Level 10 Talent from +15% XP Gain to +20%

* Level 15 Talent from +20 Movement Speed to -4s Shadow Word Cooldown

* Level 15 Talent from +125 Cast Range to +150

Weaver:

* Base damage reduced by 2

* The Swarm damage from 20 to 14/16/18/20

* Level 25 Talent from +20% Magic Resistance to +25%

Windranger:

* Powershot damage from 120/220/320/420 to 180/260/340/420

* Powershot cooldown from 9 to 12/11/10/9

* Windrun slow AoE from 300 to 325

* Windrun manacost from 100 to 75

* Level 10 Talent from +15 Damage to +25% Windrun Slow

* Level 15 Talent from +16 Intelligence to +20 Intelligence

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +40 Movement Speed

* Level 20 Talent from +12% Magic Resistance to +20%

* Level 20 Talent from +12% Spell Amplification to +15%

* Level 25 Talent from -5s Powershot Cooldown to -6s

Winter Wyvern:

* Level 10 Talent from +5 Strength to +6

Witch Doctor:

* Level 10 Talent from +20% XP Gain to +25%

* Level 15 Talent from +75 Damage to +90

* Level 15 Talent from -35s Respawn Time to -40s

Wraith King:

* Level 10 Talent from +8 Intelligence to +10

* Level 15 Talent from +200 Health to +50 Wraithfire Blast DPS

Zeus:

* Scepter strike interval from 2.5 to 2.25

* Scepter cooldown from 50 to 40 seconds

* Scepter duration from 50 to 40 seconds

* Level 10 Talent from +150 Health to +175



