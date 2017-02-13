At the the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele took home the award for song of the year for "Hello," beating out Beyoncé's "Formation," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself," and Lukas Graham's "7 Years."

In her speech the singer-songwriter addressed her George Michael tribute performance, once again apologizing for swearing, and reiterating how important the Michael was to her.

Besides song of the year, Adele is nominated for four other Grammys, which include record of the year, best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, and album of the year. She has already won for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance. In the past she had taken home 10 Grammys, including one song of the year award for "Rolling in the Deep" back in 2011.