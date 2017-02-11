Planning Valentine's Day can be stressful regardless of whether you're single, committed or somewhere in between. But there are apps that can make the day stress-free, from making dinner reservations and writing cards to last-minute gifts.

If you're booking a special dinner for Valentine's Day, Yelp can find you the highest-rated restaurants in the area. You can filter by budget and cuisine, which makes the process even easier. And since you'll get an entire list organized by rating or number of reviews, you can make your way down the list to see which eatery has a spot open.

After you've shortlisted some restaurants, use Open Table to make reservations. Not only can you quickly make a reservation, but you can get an idea of what other time slots are open if the restaurant is booked. And, if you're finding restaurants on your Yelp list to be unavailable, you can plug in a location, time and party size to see what restaurants have openings.

If flowers are a must-have for special occasions, then having the Bouqs app handy can make life easier. You can select a bouquet of your choice and have it delivered freshly cut. The app also lets you order in advance so you can place an order for birthdays and anniversaries as well.

Order fresh flowers from the Bouqs app. Source: Bouqs

Create your Valentine's Day card from your smartphone using the Touchnote Cards app (available for Android and iOS) and your camera roll. This app lets you build a card or postcard using the images saved on your smartphone so you can create the most thoughtful (or embarrassing!) greeting. For a small fee, you can hand off the printing and mailing duties to the app as well.

Roses are red,















violets are blue,















if this is the only kind of poetry you know,















then the Poetry app is for you.

Whether you're writing in a card or trying impress someone, the Poetry Foundation's Poetry app contains thousands of poems from classic and contemporary poets. Get old school with some Shakespeare or find someone a little more recent within the Webby-nominated app.

Looking for a classic gift with an element of surprise? The Zeel app lets you book a massage at a home, hotel or office in as little as an hour from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. year-round. You can also play it safe and book it in advance. All massage therapists are vetted — they are licensed, insured and screened — so your only responsibility is booking.

Get a massage therapist in under an hour using the Zeel app. Source: Zeel/Facebook

Turn to professionals to get your place cleaned up for Valentine's Day. The Handy app offers an array of services from professionals who are experienced, background-checked and insured. In addition to home cleaning, they can find you experts for hanging pictures and shelves, TV mounting, interior painting and more.

Use your Spotify app to curate a Valentine's Day playlist. Toss in a few songs that have sentimental value and add your favorite tunes from the comfort of your app. You can also look for curated lists to get inspiration.

Spotify launched the "Love Notes" tool in 2016, which creates an acrostic playlist. Users pick a romantic mood level, up to three genres of music and a message up to 54 characters.

Those brave enough to go on a first date on Valentine's Day should download Chelsea Handler's app, Gotta Go! Released in 2016, Handler's app gives users an out during uncomfortable situations via text message or phone calls. You can program the excuse of your choice in advance.