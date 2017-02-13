The Weeknd took the Grammys stage for the second year in a row to perform "I Feel It Coming" from his latest record, Starboy. He was joined by Daft Punk, who haven't performed a single live show since the Grammys in 2014.

Although Starboy didn't meet the Grammy deadline, the Weeknd is nominated for album of the year for his work on Beyoncé's Lemonade. Daft Punk is not nominated for any awards.

Y watch his "I Feel It Coming" performance, which features Daft Punk in their signature masks, below.