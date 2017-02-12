While a lot of recent awards buzz has been around the Oscars and what films will take home the most coveted prizes, there is another awards show on the horizon: the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. On Feb. 12, some of the world's greatest musicians and artists will be vying for recognition by the Recording Academy.

Whether you are interested in seeing who brings home record of the year, or you just want to check out some awesome performances, here is what you need to know so you do not miss a minute of the action.

Where can I watch the Grammy Awards?

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the The 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles. Source: Mark Ralston/Getty Images

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday at 8 p.m Eastern on CBS. For those that will not be near a television, CBS will be streaming the broadcast on their All Access platform. While CBS All Access is not free, the network is offering a one-week free trial (so this may be the time to pull the trigger).

What about the red carpet?

Ryan Seacrest, left, and Giuliana Rancic take a selfie at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

For those of you who want to watch a pre-show, you have several options. If you want to stick with the CBS network of channels, CBSN will have red carpet coverage from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Eastern. CBS and CBS All Access will begin their red carpet coverage at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Of course, E! will be getting into the action as well, with Ryan Seacrest hosting Live From the Red Carpet beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern. If you want to get started really early, the Grammys' live website will begin red carpet coverage at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Who is hosting?

Host James Corden speaks onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This year, the Grammys will be hosted by The Late Late Show's James Corden. Corden seems to be an inspired choice to host the show, as he emceed the 2016 Tony Awards, and has become quite popular for his late-night show's "Carpool Karaoke" segments.

Mic has ongoing coverage of the Grammy Award. Please follow our main Grammy Awards hub here.