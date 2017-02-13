Only for Rihanna would a glittery orange crop top and full black skirt at the Grammy Awards be considered safe, but here we are.

To the 2017 Grammys, Rihanna showed up in an Armani Privé orange halter crop top, just high enough to show off her signature tattoo, and a full black skirt.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

And for her hair, she wore long red locks in loose waves.

It was notably more reserved and formal than her previous looks at the Grammys, including her pink, puffy cupcake look at the 2015 show.

Rihanna at the 2015 Grammy Awards Source: Getty Images

And this red stunner in 2013.

Rihanna at the 2013 Grammy Awards Source: Getty Images

And even both of these peculiar white looks in 2011 and 2010.

Rihanna at the 2011 Grammy Awards (L) and at the 2010 show (R) Source: Getty Images

Over on Twitter, her fans were pleased, regardless of whether or not the outfit looked like a Halloween ensemble.