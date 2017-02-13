Only for Rihanna would a glittery orange crop top and full black skirt at the Grammy Awards be considered safe, but here we are.
To the 2017 Grammys, Rihanna showed up in an Armani Privé orange halter crop top, just high enough to show off her signature tattoo, and a full black skirt.
And for her hair, she wore long red locks in loose waves.
It was notably more reserved and formal than her previous looks at the Grammys, including her pink, puffy cupcake look at the 2015 show.
And this red stunner in 2013.
And even both of these peculiar white looks in 2011 and 2010.
Over on Twitter, her fans were pleased, regardless of whether or not the outfit looked like a Halloween ensemble.