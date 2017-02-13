On the heels of a super ambitious Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga showed up to the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a black leather crop top — revealing plenty of sideboob and underboob — and black leather hot pants.
She paired the look with high black platforms, rocking a dominatrix-chic vibe.
On Twitter, her fans were excited about this look, noting that she looked like a rock star. And given how she's set to perform with Metallica during the show, it made sense.
During previous Grammys, Gaga has given us some really iconic red carpet moments. Like last year, she arrived wearing a David Bowie tribute.
And in 2011, she arrived to the red carpet in an egg.
So clearly, this look is just a continuation of her Grammys red carpet domination and proven ability to turn heads.