On the heels of Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga showed up to the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet wearing a black leather crop top — revealing plenty of sideboob and underboob — and black leather hot pants.

Lady Gaga attends the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lady Gaga arrives at the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

She paired the look with high black platforms, .

Lady Gaga attends the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Twitter, her fans were excited about this look, noting that she looked like a rock star. And given how she's set to perform with Metallica during the show, it made sense.

During previous Grammys, Gaga has given us some really iconic red carpet moments. Like last year, she arrived wearing a David Bowie tribute.

Lady Gaga attends the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA. Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

And in 2011, she arrived to the red carpet in an egg.

Lady Gaga (in egg) arrives to the 2011 Grammys Source: Getty Images

So clearly, this look is just a continuation of her Grammys red carpet domination and proven ability to turn heads.