Sturgill Simpson is having a good year. The country artist picked up a Grammy nomination for album of the year, joining huge names like Adele, Beyoncé, Drake and Justin Bieber — and now he's announced dates for an upcoming tour.

To promote his most recent album, A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson will embark on the Sailor's Tour. His first stop is at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Florida, on March 4. The tour will conclude Oct. 6 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

2017 tour dates just announced. See website for more details.

Sailor Tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Eastern on Feb. 16. However, if you're planning on catching Simpson on any of his festival dates, you can check the sites for the individual festivals to see what day he's playing and if tickets have already gone on sale.

Sailor Tour dates

Below are the tour dates for the Sturgill Simpson Sailor Tour. You can also head to his website for more information.

March 4: Okeechobee, Florida — Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

May 6: Orange Beach, Alabama — The Wharf Amphitheater

July 7: Charlotte, North Carolina — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 8: Cary, North Carolina — Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14: Atlanta — Fox Theatre

July 15: Louisville, Kentucky — Forecastle Festival

July 16: Birmingham, Alabam val

Sept. 7: Sugar Land, Texas — Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Sept. 8: Grand Prairie, Texas — Verizon Theatre

Sept. 9: Del Valle, Texas — Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 14: New York — Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 15: Columbia, Maryland — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 16: Boston — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept. 19: Detroit — Fox Theatre

Sept. 21: St. Louis — Fox Theatre

Sept. 22: Chicago — Huntington Bank Pavilion

Sept. 25: Morrison, Colorado — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 29: Portland, Oregon — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 30: Redmond, Washington — Marymoor Amphitheater

Oct. 6: Los Angeles — Greek Theatre