Sturgill Simpson is having a good year. The country artist picked up a Grammy nomination for album of the year, joining huge names like Adele, Beyoncé, Drake and Justin Bieber — and now he's announced dates for an upcoming tour.
To promote his most recent album, A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson will embark on the Sailor's Tour. His first stop is at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Florida, on March 4. The tour will conclude Oct. 6 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sailor Tour tickets
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Eastern on Feb. 16. However, if you're planning on catching Simpson on any of his festival dates, you can check the sites for the individual festivals to see what day he's playing and if tickets have already gone on sale.
Sailor Tour dates
Below are the tour dates for the Sturgill Simpson Sailor Tour. You can also head to his website for more information.
March 4: Okeechobee, Florida — Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
May 6: Orange Beach, Alabama — The Wharf Amphitheater
July 7: Charlotte, North Carolina — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 8: Cary, North Carolina — Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 14: Atlanta — Fox Theatre
July 15: Louisville, Kentucky — Forecastle Festival
July 16: Birmingham, Alabama — Sloss Music & Arts Festival
Sept. 7: Sugar Land, Texas — Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Sept. 8: Grand Prairie, Texas — Verizon Theatre
Sept. 9: Del Valle, Texas — Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 14: New York — Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 15: Columbia, Maryland — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 16: Boston — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sept. 19: Detroit — Fox Theatre
Sept. 21: St. Louis — Fox Theatre
Sept. 22: Chicago — Huntington Bank Pavilion
Sept. 25: Morrison, Colorado — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 29: Portland, Oregon — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 30: Redmond, Washington — Marymoor Amphitheater
Oct. 6: Los Angeles — Greek Theatre