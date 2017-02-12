Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the Feb. 11 episode of Saturday Night Live — and nothing was off limits.

McCarthy's character chewed a giant piece of gum, attacked reporters and addressed Ivanka Trump's brand being dropped from Nordstrom. "Spicy" called the department store dropping Ivanka's line "light terrorism."

"That's Nordstrom's lost," McCarthy as Spicer said, showing off one of Ivanka Trump's "high quality" bracelets. That's when the NBC sketch comedy series became a home shopping channel, hawking the piece of jewelry for $39.99.

Watch the SNL sketch below.