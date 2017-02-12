Lazarus that he is, David Bowie won his first ever musical Grammy at the 2017 Grammy Awards from beyond the grave. During the Grammys pre-broadcast Sunday, the chameleonic pop star took home five awards, a clean sweep of all his nominations.

He won for best engineered album, non-classical, for his engineering work on Blackstar, alongside Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti and Joe LaPorta; another for best recording packaging for Blackstar's artwork and design; a third for best rock performance for the song "Blackstar;" a fourth for best alternative album; and his fifth for best rock song for "Blackstar."

Bowie has been nominated for , winning only on eo, short form for David Bowie. He also took home a lifetime achievement award in 2006. At Sunday's Grammys, he's already matched that feat and then some.

They're well-deserved wins for an artist who's had such an immeasurable influence on the development of rock 'n' roll music and fashion, right up to the end of his life. Blackstar, released two days before his death on Jan. 10, 2016, was every bit the subversive, boundary-pushi fans had come to expect from the artist. Frankly, it's about time he had some golden gramophones to show for it. Better late than never.

