It hasn't taken Beyoncé long to move on after her defeat for album of the year.

Sunday night after the Grammys, DJ Khaled surprised the world by dropping a track featuring Adele's idol, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy's father, Jay Z.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The track, titled "Shining," is a retro-influenced smooth bop that, though a DJ Khaled song, features mostly Queen Bey vocals. On the track, she says that money doesn't make her happy and a man doesn't make her fancy. During his appearance on the track, Jay Z raps in praise of Bey and name drops the twins currently gestating inside Queen Bey.

Just prior to the album dropping, the world saw Adele praise Beyoncé as her idol. This track reminds the world why Beyoncé is the queen. Beyoncé took home a trophy for best urban contemporary album and slayed all of your favs with an epic performance celebrating black motherhood.

You can listen to the track over on Tidal.