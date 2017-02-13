If you were one of the people disappointed that Lady Gaga didn't get blatantly political at the Super Bowl, hopefully A Tribe Called Quest's performance at the 2017 Grammys pleased you. Slate writer David Canfield called the group's performance, which included Anderson .Paak, Consequence and Busta Rhymes, "the most powerful performance of the night."
The musicians' resistance against Trump — aka "President Agent Orange" — was clear. They were not alone in that resistance, either. Jennifer Lopez, who presented the show, quoted Toni Morrison, while Katy Perry performed in front of a copy of the Constitution.
On Twitter, you will find plenty of praise for A Tribe Called Quest's bold move:
"You must go"
Following their Grammy performance, check out the lyrics to "We The People," via Genius:
[Verse 1: Q-Tip]
We don't believe you 'cause we the people
Are you still here in the rear, ayo, we don't need you
You in the killing-off-good-young-nigga mood
When we get hungry we eat the same fucking food
The ramen noodle
Your simple voodoo is so maniacal, we're so liable to pull a juju
The irony is that this bad bitch in my lap
She don't love me, she make money, she don't study that
She gon' give it to me, ain't gon' tell me run it back
She gon' take the brain to wetter plains, she spit on that
The doors have signs with, don't try to rhyme with that
VH1 has a show that you can waste your time with
Guilty pleasures take the edge off reality
And for a salary I'd probably do that shit sporadically
The OG Gucci boots are smitten with iguanas
The IRS piranha see a nigga gettin' commas
Niggas in the hood living in a fishbowl
Gentrify here, now it's not a shit hole
Trendersetter here, I know, my shit's cold
Ain't settling because I ain't so bold but ay
[Hook: Q-Tup]
All you Black folks, you must go
All you Mexicans, you must go
And all you poor folks, you must go
Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways
So all you bad folks, you must go
[Bridge: Phife Dawg & Q-Tip]
The fog and the smog of news media that logs
False narratives of Gods that came up against the odds
We're not just nigga rappers with the bars
It's kismet that we're cosmic with the stars
[Verse 2: Phife Dawg]
You bastards overlooking street art
Better yet, street smarts but you keep us off the charts
So motherfuck your numbers and your statisticians
Fuck y'all know about true competition?
That's like a AL pitcher on deck talking about he hittin'
The only one who's hitting are the ones that's currently spittin'
We got your missy smitten rubbing on her little kitten
Dreaming of a world that's equal for women with no division
Boy, I tell you that's vision
Like Tony Romo when he hitting Witten
The Tribe be the best in their division
Shaheed Muhammed cut it with precision
Who can come back years later, still hit on the shot?
Still them tryna move we off the fucking block
Babylon, bloodclaat
Two pon yuh headtop
[Hook: Q-Tip]
All you Black folks, you must go
All you Mexicans, you must go
And all you poor folks, you must go
Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways
So all you bad folks, you must go