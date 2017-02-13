2 but it's already shaping up to be an incredible year for big, open-world action games. As if you weren't already overwhelmed by the prospect of playing Mass Effect: Andromeda, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn, there's another game that looks like a total standout: Nier: Automata, a Japanese action/role-playing game that puts you in control of a badass robot woman wielding a giant sword.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Nier: Automata.

Nier: Automata release date for PS4, PC and Xbox One

Nier: Automata will be Game Rant. will be available March 7 for PlayStation 4 and PC in North America. It will not be coming to Xbox One at launch, but S will consider bringing it to Xbox One later if it sells well on PS4 and PC, according to

Nier: Automata Trailer

To hold you over until March 7, here's the latest trailer for Nier: Automata. You can also download a free demo on PS4.

More gaming news and updates

For more gaming news, check out the latest from Mic. Here's the most up-to-date information on the Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event, a story about Steve Bannon's history as a backer for a shady World of Warcraft gold farming operation, tips and tricks for League of Legends' Blood Moon event mode, and an opinion piece on whether the Overwatch character Mercy needs a drastic rework.