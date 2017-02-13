President Donald Trump has Patrick Park to be the next United States ambassador to Austria in large part thanks to Park's love of a classic movie based in the picturesque country, according to the Palm Beach

Park, a philanthropist who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, is a huge fan of The Sound of Music, a classic movie based on the Von Trapp family, which

"I'm flying to Vienna to check out the embassy, and then I'm going to Salzburg to see if the Von Trapp house is for rent," Park, who said he's known Trump for nearly 20 years, said to the Palm Beach Daily News. "And then I'm going to learn to like schnitzel and sachertorte."

This is a real story from a real paper. Trump appointing ambassador to Austria based on his love of Sound of Music. https://t.co/R2ETCbTI0m

Park's Austrian ambassadorship — despite the fact that he has no diplomatic bona fides — is not out of the ordinary.

Presidents often nominate their top donors or political allies to plum ambassadorships in desirable countries.

Former President Barack Obama nominated at least to ambassadorships, according to a 2013 analysis by the Hill.

I am *here* for making ambassador appointments based on knowledge of musicals instead of auctioning them off. https://t.co/ukKPigTLQD

Park, however, did not donate to Trump's campaign, according to a Federal Election Commission search of his campaign .

Park donated to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during his ill-fated 2000 Senate bid against Hillary Clinton.