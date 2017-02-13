President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped Patrick Park to be the next United States ambassador to Austria in large part thanks to Park's love of a classic movie based in the picturesque country, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.
Park, a philanthropist who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, is a huge fan of The Sound of Music, a classic movie based on the Von Trapp family, which was vehemently against the Nazi occupation of their home country.
"I'm flying to Vienna to check out the embassy, and then I'm going to Salzburg to see if the Von Trapp house is for rent," Park, who said he's known Trump for nearly 20 years, said to the Palm Beach Daily News. "And then I'm going to learn to like schnitzel and sachertorte."
Park's Austrian ambassadorship — despite the fact that he has no diplomatic bona fides — is not out of the ordinary.
Presidents often nominate their top donors or political allies to plum ambassadorships in desirable countries.
Former President Barack Obama nominated at least 19 top donors and political allies to ambassadorships, according to a 2013 analysis by the Hill.
Park, however, did not donate to Trump's campaign, according to a Federal Election Commission search of his campaign contributions.
Park donated to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during his ill-fated 2000 Senate bid against Hillary Clinton.