On Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios decides to take matters into her own hands to secure a rose. She shows up to Nick Viall's hotel room unannounced, hoping to be able to convince him of the connection they share.

Nick invites her in and viewers of the ABC series hear some loud kissing from behind the door. But the pair don't go any further than that. Nick tells her that they should take things slow, and Corinne leaves his room defeated.

Twitter users — including former Bachelor star Sean Lowe — had some strong feelings regarding Corinne's attempt to sleep with Nick.

At least we respect that fact that you tried to sleep with him for a rose. Wait... nope, that's not something we respect. #TheBachelor

Sean's tweet resulted in some backlash from fans, who accused him of slut shaming the contestant.

I have immense respect for someone falling in love acting on their feelings, and no respect for you shaming them on twitter. #TheBachelor https://t.co/X6c7MiRF0h

Nick did not openly comment on Corinne on Twitter, but he did retweet the above response from Twitter user @corinnesnanny. Other women also began to flood Sean's tweet with responses defending Corinne and shutting down his slut shaming:

@SeanLowe09 your comment is damaging to women- please consider your influence when making disparaging remarks about women's sexuality.

@SeanLowe09 Maybe not so much with the slut shaming? #TheBachelor

@SeanLowe09 Why are you so cruel & judgmental every week, but even more so tonight? It's really disappointing how often you shame women.

Corinne isn't the first Bachelor contestant to try and sleep with someone on the show. In fact, one of the heading into Nick's season of The Bachelor was the fact that he slept with two contestants while appearing on previous seasons. Nick faced backlash after revealing that he slept with Andi Dorfman during their fantasy suite date. The following season he slept with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her season of The Bachelorette.

