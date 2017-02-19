Prosecutors will file charges against a middle-school student — and possibly four other students — for throwing a wooden block at President Donald Trump's motorcade, causing law enforcement to stage an investigation, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

In a statement on Facebook, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote there were reports someone had lobbed an item at the car on "Southern Boulevard between Parker Avenue and Lake Avenue" on Friday afternoon.

Investigators returned and "determined that a juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4 (see attached) at the motorcade." The suspect implicated four others, according to police.

A photo of the object as posted on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

According to CNN, Trump was heading from a local airport to the president's palatial Mar-a-Lago estate, where he has been traveling most weekends during his presidency to relax and mingle with members of his golf club.

At a rally the next day in Florida, Trump alluded to an immigrant-related security incident in Sweden that never actually happened, resulting in no small amount of anger from some Swedes.