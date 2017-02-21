Olivia Wilde Instagram to throw some shade at President Donald Trump. On Monday she posted a very clever photo to celebrate President's Day.

Simply captioned "Happy President's Day," Wilde posted a photo of George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984 — only it looks slightly different. The image is altered so the title reads "Twenty Seventeen."

Since Trump has taken office, the sales for George Orwell's classic novel have soared. Trump's administration has been compared to the government in the dystopian novel as a result of his aggressive relationship with the media and his .

The actress continued to express her feelings about the current president on Twitter. Wilde retweeted Ava DuVernay's tweet of a video about the violence that has been incited across the country by Trump supporters, accompanied by the hashtag #NotMyPresident.

T Wilde has been vocal about her disdain for the current president. While attending the Women's March in January, the actress a photo of herself giving the finger outside of Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.