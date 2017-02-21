While may not immediately come to mind when thinking of the most hip hosts on television, the Jeopardy! presenter is now forcing audiences to rethink that evaluation.

On Monday night's episode of the long-running syndicated game show, Trebek had to introduce a category called "Let's Rap, Kids!" — and the way he delivered each answer was priceless. Trebek read aloud lyrics to popular rap songs like Drake's "Started From the Bottom," Kanye West's "Famous" and Desiigner's "Panda," with the contestants having to guess the artist.

Sports Illustrated's Kenny Ducey tweeted a video of Trebek rapping the lyrics. Check it out below.

Though Trebek was not full-on rapping, users on Twitter are still showing their respect. Here are a few of the reactions to Trebek's skills:

