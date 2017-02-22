Gucci Mane will kick off the first tour of his career at the House of Blues in Boston this spring.

The rapper completed his almost three-year prison sentence in May after being arrested in September 2013 for federal drug and gun charges. Since completing his sentence, the rapper has released several albums, including Everybody Looking, Woptober and The Return of East Atlanta Santa. Now he's looking to head out on the road.

The upcoming tour means a lot to the rapper. In an interview with Marilyn Manson for CR Men's Book, he revealed that this tour is a chance for him to grow as a performer. "I'm a hell of a recording artist, but I want to be a better live performer," he said. He also promised it'll be a big party and that fans will leave the concert wet and feeling like they just worked out. Sounds like it will be a good time for everyone.

How to buy tickets

Tickets on sale 2/24... #TrapGodTour coming to a city near you

Tickets for most of the dates on Gucci Mane's Trap God tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. Eastern. You can buy the tickets through Live Nation or through Ticketmaster, which has a presale starting on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Gucci Mane Trap God tour dates and locations

Gucci Mane posted the North American tour dates on his Twitter account. Here is a full list of the concert dates; the tour kicks off in Boston and ends in Austin, Texas:

April 5: Boston – House of Blues

April 6: Wallingford, Connecticut – Oakdale Theatre

April 9: New York – Terminal 5

April 12: Chicago – Chicago Theatre

April 13: Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Eagles Ballroom

April 14: Detroit – The Fox Theatre

April 15: Indio, California – Coachella

April 16: Santa Ana, California – The Observatory

April 17: San Francisco – The Warfield

April 18: Portland, Oregon – Theatre of the Clouds

April 20: Denver – Ogden Theatre

April 22: Indio, California – Coachella

April 24: Columbus, Ohio – Express Live!

April 25: Philadelphia – The Liacouras Center

April 26: Pittsburgh – Stage AE

April 27: Washington, D.C. – Echostage

May 2: Miami – Fillmore Miami Beach

May 5: Dallas – JMBLYA

May 6: Austin, Texas – JMBLYA

