Coming soon to "that weird independent movie theater one town over" is Oscar Bait, Seth Meyers' brilliant spoof of self-important awards season hopefuls.

The Late Night host took a break from skewering Donald Trump's administration and debating Kellyanne Conway in his "A Closer Look" segments to star in a movie trailer that resembles just about every Oscar-nominated film from the past few decades.

Oscar Bait "checks off all the boxes," including racial tension, latent homosexuality and a man staring at trains — and even a child actor with three names. With a protagonist trapped in a loveless relationship who suffers from "balloon foot," the film, which is described as a "story of redemption," features endless crying from every character.

The Academy Awards will be presented by ABC on Feb. 26, and will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. A subject of debate regarding gender and racial diversity, the Academy Awards are expected to recognize either La La Land, which features two white leads, or Hidden Figures, which features three black women in leading roles, as the best picture of the year.

