There's good news for people without a TV who want to catch this year's Oscar ceremony: You can watch the Oscars online.

The 89th Academy Awards, which take place at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, will be available to stream on the ABC website. The catch? Only people with cable subscriptions in Los Angeles; New York City; Chicago; Houston; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; or Fresno, California will be able to watch.

This year's show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Before it begins, ABC will host red-carpet coverage, which will also be available to stream online.

