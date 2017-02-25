It's all led up to this one night — the 89th Academy Awards are finally here. To prepare for the biggest night in Hollywood, you need to know what channel the show is on.

If you're not livestreaming the ceremony or watching it online, you can catch the Oscars starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The 2017 Oscars are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The 2017 Academy Awards will be a star-studded affair. With nominees including Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and more, we're in for a memorable night.

History could be made during the ceremony: If our predictions come true, Denzel Washington could win the best actor prize for his performance in Fences and become the first black actor to win three Oscars. We're also wondering if La La Land will take home all 14 of its record-tying nominations.

All will be revealed during the Oscars — and we can't wait.

