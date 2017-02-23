With the ashes of the burned Dakota Access pipeline protest camps still smoldering, police moved in less than 24 hours after the government-issued deadline to evacuate to begin clearing out the detritus.

With some sources reporting law enforcement had made at least 40 arrests on Thursday, the media's presence at the epicenter of the resistance movement opposing the pipeline's construction had thinned considerably, and images and video became scarce.

Below are some of the best images that were captured from Standing Rock's last stand before a total media blackout went into effect.

From Christopher Francisco's livestream: Law enforcement officer points a rifle at a Water Protector, while the Protector prays. #NoDAPL

A man loads a teepee canvas onto his car as he prepares to leave the main camp. Source: James MacPherson/AP

US: Officers should use restraint in clearing Standing Rock and avoid using unnecessary or excessive force. @priyanica

Police attempting to remove a protester from the roof of this building at #StandingRock https://t.co/GNMQ6cjHiM

Dozens of heavily armed officers are now advancing across the Oceti Sakowin camp at #StandingRock making arrests as they go. ???? via @UR_Ninja Protesters look on as the main camp burns. Source: James MacPherson/AP

Police snipers pointed at unarmed water protectors currently praying in main #StandingRock camp #NoDAPL