National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre gave a fear mongering speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside of Washington, D.C., claiming — with no evidence whatsoever — that "violent" liberal demonstrators are getting paid $1,500 a week to protest President Donald Trump.
LaPierre added those protesters want to "use violence" against conservatives.
"They're angry, they're militant and they're willing to engage in criminal violence to get what they want," he said.
LaPierre's speech was simultaneously mocked and condemned on social media — both for his baseless accusation about paid protesters, as well as for being a dog whistle to potentially incite violence against those protesting Trump's administration.
Social media users mockingly asked where they could earn $1,500 a week to protest, saying they've been protesting for free.
The NRA, for its part, gave nearly $1.1 million in contributions to members of Congress — 99% of which went to Republicans, according to OpenSecrets.org.