National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre gave a fear mongering speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside of Washington, D.C., claiming — with no evidence whatsoever — that "violent" liberal demonstrators are getting paid $1,500 a week to protest President Donald Trump.

LaPierre added those protesters want to "use violence" against conservatives.

"They're angry, they're militant and they're willing to engage in criminal violence to get what they want," he said.

We'll fight the violent Left on the airwaves, the internet and on TV." #NRA's Wayne LaPierre at #CPAC2017. #CounterResistance

LaPierre's speech was simultaneously mocked and condemned on social media — both for his baseless accusation about paid protesters, as well as for being a dog whistle to potentially incite violence against those protesting Trump's administration.

This is most incite-y speech I've heard at any conservative event. LaPierre says they're facing people willing to use violence against them.

Social media users mockingly asked where they could earn $1,500 a week to protest, saying they've been protesting for free.

@mattdpearce $6k a month to protest?! Sign me up for that part-time job. I'd even make my own graphics.

@mattdpearce Do they have 401k matching and dental too? Asking for a friend...

The NRA, for its part, gave nearly $1.1 million in contributions to members of Congress — 99% of which went to Republicans, according to OpenSecrets.org.