Kailyn Lowry, who rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, has shared that she is pregnant with her third child. She revealed the news in a blog post on Thursday, writing:

Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.

L mother to two sons: 7-year-old Issac Elliot Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. Jo Rivera is the father of Issac, while Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin is the father of Lincoln. The couple were married in 2012 and divorced in 2016. Marroquin did not reveal in the blog post who the father of her third child is, and she refused to comment on the matter on Twitter:

I'm focused on Lincoln,work,and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.

lol y'all aren't getting anything from me! ???? it will all play out.

Although Marroquin wouldn't respond to Lowry's news, some of her Teen Mom co-stars took to Twitter to congratulate her on her third pregnancy. Chelsea Houska, also of Teen Mom 2, wrote the following message:

Congrats @KailLowry ???????????? I'm so excited for you!!!

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG shared a similar note:

Congratulations @KailLowry a baby is a blessing from God no matter what!! Much love to you!





