During a comedic interlude on Sunday's Oscars telecast, host Jimmy Kimmel lifted Lion's littlest star, Sunny Pawar, into the air as the iconic opening notes of The Lion King's "Circle of Life" played and candy fell from the sky.

Too cute: Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar recreate 'The Lion King' at the #Oscars. https://t.co/y7uJqvmEB8

Though the bit was probably just a way to make a connection between Lion and The Lion King — and make it rain candy — some people were uncomfortable with Kimmel's bit.

"He would NOT have held up a little white kid like Simba and played the song from Lion King — nope, not even for a film called Lion," Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth wrote on Twitter.

He would NOT have held up a little white kid like Simba and played the song from Lion King--nope, not even for a film called "Lion." #oscars

Other Twitter users agreed with her.

Raise your hand if it was a little weird seeing Jimmy lift the little brown kid? #Oscars

Jesus Christ Jimmy Kimmel, can you not use a little brown kid as a prop for an Disneyfied African-themed punchline? #Oscars

I find it odd no one attempted to pick up Jacob Trembly but the adorable brown kid gets the Africa Lion king skit. By odd I mean gross

wow jimmy kimmel really lifted the little brown kid up and played lion king music. he really did that

Lifting the little brown kid to the lion king song. Head smack. #reallyJimmy? #Oscars2017

Vulture's E. Alex Jung even had a tip for Kimmel on how to pick up Pawar without the weird, patronizing vibes — with Dev Patel as an example.

here's how you can pick up sunny pawar without it being weird and racist ???? https://t.co/mCvlAJbujO

