Don't worry, it's not just you. The internet on the east coast is unbearable right now, and you can blame Amazon. On Tuesday afternoon, you probably noticed images and video were slow to load on some popular websites. The culprit is AWS S3, or Amazon Web Services, a massive cloud storage service run by the online retail giant, which became unreachable sometime early Tuesday afternoon.

The internet isn't technically down, but Amazon S3 services are down in the Northeast region of the U.S. — which is affected any website or company that use it to host files.

What is AWS S3?

AWS S3 hosts images, pictures and videos for other companies and websites (the S3 stands for simple storage service). So when it has issues, it means that you may still be able to visit websites, but any large files they use that are hosted by AWS won't show appear or may look broken. According to the Independent, some of the websites affected by Tuesday's issues include Imgur, Medium and SoundCloud.

How do Amazon Web Services work?

AWS charges users for the service of storing their data. So other sites use it to host their files, including images, videos and audio, and then link out to them. That way, the smaller websites can rely on AWS to host larger files.

Is there an AWS status page I can check?

Yes — Amazon has a status page that users can check for news about outages. But Amazon is notoriously bad about reporting its own issues, and, on Tuesday afternoon, the AWS status page indicated that most service was operating normally and featured a small alert at the top warning users of "Increased Error Rates." The note also said "We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1."

Do people know about the problem?

Yes. Yes they do. At least the tweets are good.

