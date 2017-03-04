President Donald Trump on Friday called for an investigation into House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — repeatedly, because he kept misspelling the tweets and deleting them.

As was the case earlier in the day, when he said Sen. Chuck Schumer should come under the microscope, Trump used a photo of the Pelosi appearing with Russian President Vladimir Putin to insinuate shady behavior on the parts of Democrats.

But unlike Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who rendezvoused with a Russian official in a private and undisclosed meeting, the snapshots of Schumer and Pelosi came from photo ops — in the open view of the press and the American people.

That didn't stop Trump, though. "I hear by demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it," Trump first tweeted.

ICYMI when POTUS Trump 'hear by' demanded a Pelosi investigation...

That tweet — which followed Trump's previous tweet that said "we should start an immediate investigation" into Schumer "and his ties to Russia and Putin" — incorrectly spelled the word "hereby" and got zapped.

A subsequent attempt that updated the tweet with the botched spelling "hearby" was no more successful, and was also deleted.

Mr. President, with all due respect to your office... "hereby

The final tweet, which remained in the president's personal @RealDonaldTrump feed, got the spelling right.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN

Both Schumer and Pelosi have been at the forefront in calling for the resignation of Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

The former Alabama senator this week recused himself from handling any potential investigation into contacts between Team Trump and Russian officials after admitting he met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign.

Trump's tweet about Pelosi was paired with a Politico story calling her out for having said she'd never met Kislyak — a denial controverted by a photo of the two at a group meeting in 2010. A spokesman told Politico that Pelosi had meant to convey she'd never met the Russian diplomat one on one.

Pelosi, as had Schumer earlier in the day, responded to Trump's salvo with a tweet of her own:

".@realDonaldTrump doesn't know difference between official mtg photographed by press & closed secret mtg his AG lied about under oath," she tweeted.

@realDonaldTrump doesn't know difference between official mtg photographed by press & closed secret mtg his AG lied about under oath. https://t.co/YRFCuJkjLA

In Schumer's case,

Trump's tweets raise a forest of questions.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a Mic request for confirmation that Trump's tweets mean he plans to convene a formal investigation of the relationship between Schumer, Pelosi and any agents or representatives of the Russian government. Also unclear and unanswered: Who, if anyone, would conduct such an investigation?

Additionally, the deletion of the tweets revives the question of whether Trump can no longer erase such communications at will, no matter how ill-spelled. As Mic previously reported, the 1978 Presidential Records Act states that the president must obtain the "views of the archivist of the United States" before junking records. The tweets — whether from Trump's freewheeling personal account or official @POTUS feed — are now a matter of public record.