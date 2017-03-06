B paper towels are celebrating Women's History Month with a brand new look.

As part of its #StrengthHasNoGender campaign, Georgia-Pacific, Brawny's parent company, has replaced the iconic flannel-clad Brawny man with a woman.

For #WomensHistoryMonth, we're proud to celebrate the strong women everywhere who break barriers and inspire us all. #StrengthHasNoGender https://t.co/4yN6Z6x5DG

The Brawny woman will appear on Brawny paper towel packages throughout the month of March. Georgia-Pacific, owned by the conservative Koch brothers, will also be highlighting women in fields on its website and donating $75,000 to Girls Inc., which promotes girls in science and technology fields through its Operation SMART program.

On Twitter, users celebrated the campaign and used it as an opportunity to highlight inequality.

but the good news about female brawny paper towels is that they only cost 78% as much as the ones with the ripped dude

Honored to join @Brawny in celebrating women who break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender https://t.co/0jb8TleNZZ #Ad

Excited that @Brawny has a woman on the cover. Disappointed that it's only for March. #StrengthHasNoGender is right!

Love the new @Brawny #StrengthHasNoGender ads! Wife, ER doc, airman, mom here. What's your strength? @feminemtweets

How am I supposed to explain the Brawny woman to my children

Of course, some also pointed out the unfortunate irony of the Brawny woman: that slapping a woman's face on a household cleaning product may not exactly the definition of progress.