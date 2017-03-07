Poachers shot and killed a 4-year-old white rhino Vince in his enclosure at a French zoo on Monday, making off with the animal's horn.

4 year old rhino found with 3 bullets to the head, horn taken, in #Paris. Yep... Paris. Thoiry Zoo. Nowhere to hide https://t.co/QP0xmaWenC

Zookeepers who arrived at the Thoiry Zoo on Tuesday morning found Vince dead after three gunshot wounds to the head. His horn — a single kilogram which could be worth as much as $60,000, according to current estimates — had been hacked off with a chainsaw, and a second, partially sawed-off horn had been left behind by the thieves.

According to the BBC, this is likely the first time poachers have successfully targeted and dehorned a rhino living in a European zoo.

As the number of wild white rhinos dwindles, their horns, which many Asian cultures believe to have medicinal properties, have become increasingly valuable.

While Vince's death is a tragedy, there is a small saving grace: According to the Thoiry Zoo, two other white rhinos in their possession — 37-year-old Gracie and 5-year-old Bruno — were both left unharmed in the attack.