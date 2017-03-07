A Mississippi, hit a charter bus that appeared to be stuck on the tracks Tuesday, according to local outlet WLOX.

Four people have been confirmed dead and 35 people were injured, according to the Sun Herald.

"It's very chaotic up there," Vincent Creel, a spokesman for Biloxi, told the Herald.

At least three people confirmed dead in the accident. A witness said bus was stuck on tracks for 5 mins before it was it. #breaking

About 50 passengers were riding the bus, and a witness told WLOX they were mostly senior citizens.

A witness told the Sun Herald that the bus was stalled on the tracks for roughly five minutes before being broadsided by the train, as passengers were disembarking. According to the Associated Press, the CSX train pushed the bus for about 300 feet before coming to a stop.

Emergency personnel are on the scene.

