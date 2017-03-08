Harry Potter author and Twitter beef-haver J.K. Rowling celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday by offering a shoutout to a very special category of people: the men who take International Women's Day as a chance to ask about International Men's Day. Which, as Rowling cheerfully pointed out, does exist.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th)

Rowling is correct that International Women's Day is a chance for some men to burst in like the Kool-Aid Man and demand to know why there isn't an International Men's Day:

When's international men's day or is it one of those 'equality' things where men don't get one?

Women have mother's day, international women's day and men barely have father's day. Yet....

What happened to international men's day? Sounds pretty sexist to me https://t.co/cWLzSwJvbw

But, as Rowling said, there is! It's November 19, every year, and it exists with the stated mission of bringing awareness to men's health and promoting positive male role models. So no one needs to spend International Women's Day wondering about it.